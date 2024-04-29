UGC-NET postponed from 16 June to 18 June 2024

New Delhi: The UGC-NET examination which had been scheduled to be held on June 16 across the country has been postponed to 18 June, 2024. This is probably due to the clash with the CSE examinations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates, UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar informed in a post on X platform (formerly Twitter).

The UGC Chairman further informed that NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day…NTA will soon issue a formal notice.