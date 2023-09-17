PM Modi to launch PM Vishwakarma scheme, Yashobhoomi in New Delhi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a new scheme named PM Vishwakarma on Sunday at the International Convention and Expo Centre, Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. This scheme aims to support and empower traditional artisans and craftspeople. The launch event took place at the International Convention and Expo Centre, Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi.

The primary goal of PM Vishwakarma is to preserve and promote traditional crafts, culture, and heritage while providing financial assistance to those involved in these crafts. Under this scheme, 18 traditional crafts will receive special attention.

One of the key aspects of PM Vishwakarma is to strengthen the traditional Guru-Shishya parampara (mentor-disciple relationship) in which skills are passed down through generations.

The scheme focuses on improving the quality and reach of products and services created by artisans and craftspeople and integrating them into domestic and global value chains.

In another significant development, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate ‘YashoBhoomi’ in Dwarka, which will serve as a world-class venue for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions. This infrastructure expansion includes the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.

‘YashoBhoomi’ is part of the India International Convention and Expo Centre and boasts a massive project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres, with a built-up area exceeding 1.8 lakh square metres. It ranks among the world’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

The Convention Centre within ‘YashoBhoomi’ covers more than 73 thousand square meters and features 15 convention rooms, including the main Auditorium, the grand Ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms, capable of hosting up to 11 thousand delegates. Notably, the Convention Centre also houses the largest LED media facade in the country.

The main Auditorium, with a seating capacity of approximately six thousand guests, serves as the plenary hall for the Convention Centre.