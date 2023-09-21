PM Modi to Launch 9 Vande Bharat Express Trains on September 24: Check Full List

New Delhi: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 9 Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest train, on September 24, 2023. These semi-high speed trains are a pivotal advancement in India’s rail network and emphasize the government’s commitment to modern and efficient transportation systems. The launch will increase the total routes to 34, highlighting the prominence of these trains in the BJP-led government’s agenda.

The upcoming inauguration includes the unveiling of the first Saffron-coloured Vande Bharat Express, symbolizing the nation’s tricolor. The distribution of these trains strategically favors poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, showcasing a keen eye on regional needs. Additionally, South India is anticipated to receive 2 Vande Bharat trains, featuring the distinctive orange-grey paint scheme.

The new routes mark a resumption of Vande Bharat Express services after a two-month hiatus since the last launch in July 2023. The expansion will enhance connectivity and speed across various regions, contributing to India’s rail infrastructure growth.

Tentative Upcoming Vande Bharat Express Routes:

Indore – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express Jaipur-Udaipur Vande Bharat Express Puri – Rourkela Vande Bharat Express Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express Jaipur-Chandigarh Vande Bharat Express Chennai- Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express Kasaragod – Trivandrum Vande Bharat Express Hyderabad – Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Jamnagar – Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express project, India’s first semi-high-speed train, was initiated in mid-2017. Renamed to emphasize its indigenous roots, the train achieved a remarkable maximum speed of 180 kmph during testing.

