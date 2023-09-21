Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a youth died of cardiac arrest while dancing at a Ganesh mandap, sources said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Dharmavaram town of Sathya Sai district on Wednesday night.

Prasad (26) was dancing with his friend as part of the festivities at a Ganesh when he suddenly collapsed.

He was shifted to Government Hospital Dharmavaram. Doctors declared him dead.

The video of the youth dancing during the festivities was widely circulated on social media. The youth who was merrily dancing with his friend suddenly collapsed near a group of women and children watching their dance.

A series of such incidents have occurred in the Telugu states in recent months.

Young individuals succumbed to sudden heart attacks while working out at a gym, playing sports or attending their daily chores.

Last month, a 16-year-old student died of a heart attack while dancing at her college fete in Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

Pradeepthi, a student of 11th standard, suddenly collapsed while dancing at a college freshers’ party Telangana State Model School and Junior College in Nyalakondannapally.

In July, a 31-year-old man died due to a heart attack after a workout session at a gym in Khammam.

In June, a man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Jagtiyal town. In March, a school teacher in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, suffered a cardiac arrest in the classroom and died.

(IANS)