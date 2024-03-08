National Creators Awards: Kamiya Jani gets Favourite Travel Creator award; Check full list of winners

Nation
By Deepa Sharma
National Creators Awards
Image Credit: X/@narendramodi
0

New Delhi: Curly Tales – India’s founder Kamiya Jani, who once faced arrest threats from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly consuming beefs, has bagged the Favourite Travel Creator award.

Jani received the prestigious award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first-ever National Creators Award ceremony held today at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The awards celebrates the remarkable contributions of digital content creators who tries to bring positive social changes and innovations.

Over 200 creators were nominated across the nation in different categories ranging from The Best Storyteller Award to Favourite Celebrity Creator to New India Champion.

Here’s full list of winners of the National Creators Awards:

Award Name Creator
Disruptor of the Year award Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps)
Best Creator in Education Category(Male & Female) Naman Deshmukh
Best Health and Fitness Creator Ankit Baiyanpuria
Best Creator in Food Category Kabita Singh (Kabita’s Kitchen)
Celebrity Creator of the Year Aman Gupta
Best Creator in Tech Category Gaurav Chaudhary(Technical Guruji
Favourite Travel Creator Kamiya Jani
Green Champion’ Category Pankhti Pandey
Best Storyteller Keerthika Govindasamy
Cultural Ambassador of the Year Maithili Thakur
Most Creative Creator Female Shraddha Jain
Most Creative Creator Male RJ Raunac
Heritage Fashion Icon Award Jahnvi Singh
Best Creator for Social Change Award Jaya Kishori
Best Micro Creator Award Aridaman
Best Creator in Gaming Category Award Nishchay
Swachhta Ambassador Award Malhar Kalambe
Best International Creator Award Drew Hicks

Also Read: Author Sudha Murty Nominated To Rajya Sabha; PM Modi Congratulates

Deepa Sharma 2330 news 0 comments

A journalist, a spiritualist, lives in a dream world. Loves watching movies and learning astrology and astronomical stuff, so I write about it.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.