National Creators Awards: Kamiya Jani gets Favourite Travel Creator award; Check full list of winners

New Delhi: Curly Tales – India’s founder Kamiya Jani, who once faced arrest threats from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly consuming beefs, has bagged the Favourite Travel Creator award.

Jani received the prestigious award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first-ever National Creators Award ceremony held today at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The awards celebrates the remarkable contributions of digital content creators who tries to bring positive social changes and innovations.

Over 200 creators were nominated across the nation in different categories ranging from The Best Storyteller Award to Favourite Celebrity Creator to New India Champion.

Here’s full list of winners of the National Creators Awards:

Award Name Creator Disruptor of the Year award Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) Best Creator in Education Category(Male & Female) Naman Deshmukh Best Health and Fitness Creator Ankit Baiyanpuria Best Creator in Food Category Kabita Singh (Kabita’s Kitchen) Celebrity Creator of the Year Aman Gupta Best Creator in Tech Category Gaurav Chaudhary(Technical Guruji Favourite Travel Creator Kamiya Jani Green Champion’ Category Pankhti Pandey Best Storyteller Keerthika Govindasamy Cultural Ambassador of the Year Maithili Thakur Most Creative Creator Female Shraddha Jain Most Creative Creator Male RJ Raunac Heritage Fashion Icon Award Jahnvi Singh Best Creator for Social Change Award Jaya Kishori Best Micro Creator Award Aridaman Best Creator in Gaming Category Award Nishchay Swachhta Ambassador Award Malhar Kalambe Best International Creator Award Drew Hicks