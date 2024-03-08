Author Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha; PM Modi congratulates

New Delhi: Well-known author and philanthropist Sudha Murty has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Following the nomination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and congratulated her.

“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure,” he tweeted.

It is worth mentioning here that the President of India nominates 12 members to the Upper House of the Parliament for their contributions towards arts, literature, sciences, and social services. This year, author Sudha Murty is one among the nominations to the Rajya Sabha.

Notably, Sudha Murty is the wife of Narayana Murthy, the founder of IT giant Infosys. The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak is her son-in-law. Ms Murty received the Padma Bhushan, third-highest civilian award in India, for social work from President Murmu in 2023.