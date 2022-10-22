PM Modi launches Rozgar Mela, recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauched Rozgar Mela, a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel via video conferencing.

During the ceremony, letters of appointment will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, according to release.

The appointed individuals will join the government at various levels viz Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.