PM Modi launches National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission (NSCAEM) 2047 today in a function at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

On this occasion the PM unveiled a portal and also released a guideline for the management of the disease.

The National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission (NSCAEM) aims to eliminate the health challenges posed by sickle cell disease and to eradicate sickle cell anemia from the country by 2047. It had been announced in the Union Budget 2023.

On the occasion, PM Modi started the distribution of Ayushman cards. He distributed a few Ayushman cards and PVC Ayushman Bharat cards to some beneficiaries.

Speaking on this occasion PM Modi said that Ayushman Card is a guarantee of Rs. 5 lakh for treatment in hospitals.

According to ICMR, in Sickle Cell disease, the red blood cells become rigid and sticky and are shaped like sickles or crescent moons. These irregular shaped cells can get stuck in small blood vessels, which can slow or block blood flow and oxygen to parts of the body.

Also read: Jaipur District To Be Split Into 4, Jodhpur Into 2