Jaipur district to be split into 4, Jodhpur into 2

State minister Pratap Singh Khachriyawqa said the present Jaipur district will be carved into Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Dudu and Kotputli-Behror.

New districts to be announced in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: The Rajasthan cabinet has finally decided to carve out four districts out of Jaipur, and said notifications regarding all the new 19 districts will be issued in next few days.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur will be divided into Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural.

The report of the Ram Lubhaya committee set up for formation of new districts and the memorandum received from different areas were discussed at a cabinet meeting on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that these new districts would give a new impetus to the state’s development.

Implementation and monitoring of developmental schemes will be done more effectively, so that the common people will get the benefits of government schemes, facilities and services soon.

The district administration and through it the reach of the government to the backward and remote areas of the state will be more accessible, due to which the problems of the people of these areas will be resolved soon.

Due to the close proximity of courts related to land and civil matters, time and money of the common man will be saved and these matters will be disposed of quickly.

With the opening of new offices of various departments directly related to the public, service delivery and problem solving will be done quickly. Also due to the balanced size of the districts, there will be more effective control over law and order, due to which crimes will be curbed.

With this, the dialogue between the general public and the district administration will increase and quick and effective disposal of complaints of lack of public will be possible.

