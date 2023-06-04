PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking probe by expert panel for Odisha train accident

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking a probe into the Odisha train accident by an expert panel headed by a retired judge of the apex court.

The PIL also sought guidelines and directions for the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system called KAVACH Protection System in Indian Railways with immediate effect.

“Immediately to set up an expert commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court consisting of technical members to analyze and review the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and to suggest systematic safety modifications for strengthening Railway safety mechanism and submit its report in two months to this court,” the PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari said.

It is pertinent to note here that 275 people lost their lives in the tragic Coromandel train accident on Friday evening. 1,175 passengers were left injured.

As per the report total of 1175 injured persons were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Out of the total, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition of two of them is said to be critical.