Death toll in Balasore train accident is 275 & not 288, clarifies Odisha Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena has confirmed that the final death toll of the Coromandel train accident is 275, and not 288. Chief Secy informed that some of the dead bodies were counted twice.

Out of the total 275 bodies, 78 bodies have already been identified and dispatched to their hometown. 10 bodies have been identified and soon will be shifted. Identification of the rest 187 dead bodies is underway.

The government has also a helpline number- 18003450061 for the kin of the dead bodies, who are coming for identification.

According to BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, 170 bodies have been kept in different hospitals of Bhubaneswar and the helpline number has been issued to facilitate family/friends/relatives of deceased people and people stranded in the tragic train accident.

The helpline number is 1929. People can make phone calls round the clock or visit the BMC-ICOMC tower in the Satya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar to get information about deceased persons.

Besides, people can contact the following people for more details: