Pakistani man illegally enters India via Nepal to meet wife in Hyderabad, Arrested

Hyderabad: In a recent development, a Pakistani man who entered India without valid documents by crossing the Nepal border in November 2022 to reunite with his wife in Hyderabad has been apprehended by the police.

The individual in question, Faiz Mohammed (24), originally hailing from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, made his way into India via the Kathmandu border without a proper visa or passport. Hyderabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the South Zone, P Sai Chaitanya, stated, “We received information about a man residing in the city without valid documents and took prompt action. A case has been registered against Mohammed.”

Mohammed’s journey began in December 2019 when he traveled to Sharjah to work for a garments company. During his time in Sharjah, he crossed paths with Neha Fatima (29), an Indian woman from Hyderabad. Mohammed extended his support to Fatima in securing a job as a tailor and eventually, their relationship blossomed into love. The couple eventually tied the knot, and Fatima gave birth to a son, who is now three years old.

After Fatima returned to India, her parents, Zubair and Afzal Begum, encouraged Mohammed to come to India and assured him of obtaining a new identity. To facilitate his entry into India, Zubair and Afzal Begum orchestrated his crossing at the Nepal border while evading border authorities. Subsequently, they took Mohammed to an Aadhaar office in Madhapur and enrolled him under the name Mohd Ghouse, falsely declaring him as their son through the submission of a fabricated birth certificate. Currently, Fatima’s parents are evading law enforcement.

DCP Chaitanya affirmed, “The police are actively investigating the matter and have initiated a manhunt to locate Zubair and Afzal Begum.”