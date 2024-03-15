Operation Panther-Claw’: 3 sharpshooters of Kala Jatheri gang arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Under operation ‘Panther-Claw’, the Delhi Police has arrested three sharpshooters of incarcerated gangster Kala Jatheri who were planning to commit a crime in Rithala village, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Mandeep a.k.a Monu (32), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, Hardeep (22), a resident of Muktsar district in Punjab, and Sunil a.k.a Raj (45), a resident of Shakurpur in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu said that on Wednesday, information was received regarding the movement of Kala Jatheri Gang members in the Rithala village area with the intention of committing a crime.

“Immediately, a joint team comprising the Anti Organised Crime Cell and Budh Vihar police station was formed to apprehend the suspects, and the operation was named ‘Panther-Claw’,” said the DCP.

Acting on the provided information, the police team conducted a raid on a building in Rithala village.

“As the team approached the building, one suspicious person attempted to flee, but the vigilant staff promptly chased and apprehended him,” said the DCP.

Upon questioning, he revealed the presence of two more accomplices in the same building, who were subsequently apprehended.

“During their search, two sophisticated weapons (a pistol and a revolver) along with 7 live cartridges were recovered from their possession,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, they confessed to working for the Kala Jatheri gang and committing crimes under the direction of their handler.

“Further investigation is underway, including efforts to trace the source of the weapons and their past criminal activities,” the DCP added.

(With IANS inputs)