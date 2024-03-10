Five sharpshooters of Kala Jatheri-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Two days ahead of gangster Sandeep aka Kala Jatheri’s wedding, the Delhi Police has arrested five sharpshooters of his syndicate and foiled a plan to murder a rival gang member, police said on Sunday.

Police said that they have also recovered highly sophisticated imported weapons, including a Chinese-made Px-3, and Italian-made P-Beretta pistols, from their possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Manoj C, said that on Friday, specific input was received that some gang members of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate would come near DDA Park, Sector 16, Dwarka, and also have illegal weapons in their possession.

Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Rahul aka Baba, Parveen aka Dada, Rohtash, Mohan, and Sachin, all residents of Haryana, were nabbed.

Upon interrogation, Rahul disclosed that he was running wine shops in partnership with the Kala Jathedi– Anil Chippi group and had a financial dispute with Ajay, a resident of Basantpur village in Haryana’s Rohtak.

“Ajay was supported by Aman, a resident of village Bhainswal in Haryana’s Sonepat. Aman is also involved in crime and is associated with fugitive gangster Himanshu aka Bhau. Last year, Rahul had opened fire outside the residence of Ajay and was arrested by Haryana Police in the case,” said the DCP.

Rahul remained lodged in Rohtak Jail where he was brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times by jail inmates, who were associates of Aman.

“After release from jail, Rahul planned to kill Aman and recruited Rohtash, Mohan, and Sachin into his gang. Parveen is closely associated with Rahul. They were provided highly sophisticated pistols by jailed gangsters Kala Jathedi and Anil Chippi,” said the DCP.

He said that the role of gangsters Kala Jathedi, Anil Chippi, and Naresh aka Sethi is being verified.

“The arrested accused persons are being interrogated for their involvement in other cases and efforts are being made to arrest their associates and firearms sources and make further recoveries,” the DCP added.

(IANS)