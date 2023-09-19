Old parliament building to be named Samvidhan Sadan, proposes PM Narendra Modi

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday proposes that the Old Parliament building can be called Samvidhan Sadan.

He said the dignity of the building where Parliament sessions have been held for the last 75 years should not go down by simply referring to it as the old building.

PM Narendra Modi says, “I have a suggestion. Now, when we are going to the New Parliament, its (Old Parliament building) dignity should never go down. This should not be left just as the Old Parliament building. So, I urge that if you agree, this should be known as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’.”

While speaking at the Central Hall for the last time before moving to the new building, PM Modi almost turned emotional. He recollected all the major decisions that any government had taken in the past 71 years.

“In the new Parliament building, we are going to make new beginnings for a new future,” Modi said.

“Since 1952, 41 heads of states from across the world have addressed our MPs in the Central Hall and more than 4,000 laws have been passed by Parliament in the last seven decades,” the prime minister said.

Soon after his speech, PM Modi and all the MPs walked from the old building to the new building.