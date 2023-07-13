Noida: Woman kills 8-year-old son as he finds out about her affair with neighbor

Noida: In a recent incident, a woman killed her 8-year old son for finding out about her extramarital relationship with a neighbor.

Allegedly, the woman first poisoned the child and later dumped in a water body in Sambhal district. The woman has been identified as Bhuri, aged 45, and her partner as Ompal Singh, aged 53. Ompan works as a keyman in the railways.

The father of the child, Kalyan, had lodged a missing complaint on July 02 after his son’s disappearance. On July 7, the body of the child was recovered in Sambhal district. The post-mortem results said that the reason behind his death was drowning.

It was only after investigation by the police that Bhuri and Ompal’s illegitimate relationship came to light. Reportedly, the child had seen his mother with the man on the night of June 28.

A total of four people have been arrested for the child’s murder. Apart from Bhuri and Ompal, the police also arrested Bhuri’s brother in law, Manak. Amar Singh, the father in law of the child’s step sister. Manak and Amar have been held for their involvement in hiding the boy’s body.