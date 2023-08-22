Nepali Woman leaves husband to marry lover in Bihar, later knows about his wife

Darbhanga: In a tale echoing a recent incident involving Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, a Nepali woman’s journey to India in pursuit of love took a distressing twist. Sangeeta Kumari (29), originally from Nepal, left behind her husband and children to marry Govind Kumar (32), a resident of Bihar’s Darbhanga. Their meeting through social media two years ago led to marriage, but the fairy-tale quickly unraveled when Sangeeta discovered that Govind was already married.

Their union took place in a Nepali temple, and they settled in Raxaul. However, Govind’s work relocation to Samastipur introduced friction. He promised Sangeeta a return but never fulfilled it. Concerned, Sangeeta contacted Govind’s workplace to locate him, leading her to his residence in Darbhanga. Shockingly, she found Govind living with another wife, Prerna Kumari.

Both Sangeeta and Prerna felt deceived and hurt by the revelation. A confrontation erupted between the two women and Govind’s family. Subsequently, Govind’s parents instructed Sangeeta and Prerna to vacate the premises, and they departed after locking the house.

Facing this heartrending situation, Sangeeta and Prerna turned to the women’s police station in Darbhanga, registering a formal complaint against Govind and his family. Prerna disclosed that Govind had married her eight years ago in a court proceeding and was the father of a two-year-old daughter.