Names of 3 new judges recommended for appointment as Supreme Court judges

New Delhi: The names of 3 new judges have been recommended for appointment as the judges of the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended names of three new judges for the appointment of apex court judges. ANI informed it in a X Post (formerly Twitter) today.

The three judges whose names were recommended are — Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended names of these judges for elevation to the Centre for Supreme Court judges.