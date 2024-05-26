RBSE 10th result 2024: Know when and how to check Rajasthan Board Matric results  

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10 board exams were held between 7 March to 30 March, 2024. The results of the examination are expected to be announced at any time this week. However, according to media reports, RBSE is likely to release the results for Class 10th board on May 27, 2024. There is no official confirmation on the date and time of the results.

A press conference by RBSE is likely to be announced before the publication of the results. At the conference, the education board is likely to reveal the overall pass percentage and gender specific percentage. At the end of the press conference, the state board will activate the links (which can be clicked to get the results).

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Check these websites for the result

rajasthan.gov.in

nic.in

indiaresults.com

Users are expected to open one of the above mentioned website and then login with their credentials to check the result.

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Check the results on DigiLocker

Search for education tab and click on Rajasthan Board.

Click on Class 10 passing certificate/result

Enter roll number/mobile number

Your RBSE Class 10 board results 2024 will be displayed on the screen

RBSE 10th Board exams

The exams were conducted between 7 March to 30 March, 2024 and 11 lakh students registered for it. However, the overall pass percentage of Class 10th was 90.49% with female students securing more marks than girls. In order to pass the exam, students need to pass it with minimum score of 33 percentage.