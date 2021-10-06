Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple to reopen from October 7

Mumbai: The government of Maharashtra has announced to reopen Siddhivinayak and all other temples of the state, from tomorrow i.e. Thursday.

However, the temple administrations have been strictly ordered by the state government to follow the covid guidelines for the devotees on the occasion of Navaratri on Wednesday.

Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Trust released a list of guidelines to be followed by people visiting the temple during the time.

As per reports, all the devotees will be allowed inside the temple only through pre-booking QR codes on ‘Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust app’. It is also added that only 250 devotees will be issued QR codes every hour for darshan.

It is to be noted that the devotees will also have to follow covid appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, maintain social distancing, etc. Also, the devotees will be allowed inside the temple premises only after checking their temperature using a thermal scanner.

