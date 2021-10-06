Flood- Like Situation In Cuttack Of Odisha! See How

Cuttack: Here in Cuttack on Wednesday, there was almost a small scale flood right in the middle of a busy street.
Traffic was thrown out of gear as a huge number of people gathered on the road to catch a glimpse of this.
A huge fountain erupted right in he middle of the road in Raja Bagicha area near Ring Road causing almost flood like conditions.
The traffic was stopped for a long time as the force of the water was so strong that people were scared to ride across.
According to reports, an underground water supply pipe burst open all of a sudden which led to such a situation.
Onlookers claimed that the water gushed out with extreme force, looking like a fountain right in the middle of the busy road which lead to almost a flood like situation.
The locals however immediately informed the authorities, who rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.