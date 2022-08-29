SpiceJet new domestic flights
Photo Credit: IANS (File Pic)

Mumbai: SpiceJet aircraft witnesses tyre burst at airport, passengers safe

By IANS 1 0

New Delhi: A SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai aircraft on Monday witnessed a tyre burst on landing at the airport. However, no passenger or members of the crew were hurt and all the passengers disembarked safely.

The airline said that a tyre of one of its aircraft was found deflated after landing at the airport in Mumbai.

SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi – Mumbai).

The airline spokesperson said that the aircraft landed safely on the runway.

On landing, after vacating the runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fume or smoke was reported.

Aircraft was parked at a designated bay as advised by ATC, a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that no abnormality was felt by the Captain during landing, and all passengers disembarked normally.

(IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

Canadian Street Named After A R Rahman, Composer Responds With Emotional Tweet

Nation

Post twin towers demolition, 45 lakh litres water used to remove dust

Nation

Will take action against CBI, ED officers in Bengal if my officers harassed: Mamata

Nation

Rajasthan tops rape cases in 2020, 2021: NCRB data

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.