Nation

Mumbai: Court summon issued to renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar

This summon is in the matter of a case of insult and criminal intimidation against the famous lyricist Akhtar.

By Himanshu 0
summon issued to Javed Akhtar
Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: The Andheri Court in Mumbai, Maharashtra has reportedly issued summons to renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. He has been asked to appear before the court on August 5. ANI tweeted the information today quoting Riwan Siddiqui, the advocate for Kangana Ranaut.

As per the reports, Andheri Court has issued summons to Akhtar under sections 506 and 509 to appear before the court on August 5.

Siddiqui reportedly also said that He (Javed Akhtar) is duty-bound to come to the court as an accused not as a complainant this time.

This summon is in the matter of a case of insult and criminal intimidation against the famous lyricist Akhtar.

You might also like
Nation

Cyberabad police suggest different logout times for IT firms to avoid gridlock

Nation

Man falls into 70-foot gorge at Ajanta Caves, watch miraculous rescue operation

Nation

Indian woman Anju weds her Pak friend! watch viral video

Nation

Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon River overflows

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans