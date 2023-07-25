Mumbai: Court summon issued to renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: The Andheri Court in Mumbai, Maharashtra has reportedly issued summons to renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. He has been asked to appear before the court on August 5. ANI tweeted the information today quoting Riwan Siddiqui, the advocate for Kangana Ranaut.

As per the reports, Andheri Court has issued summons to Akhtar under sections 506 and 509 to appear before the court on August 5.

Siddiqui reportedly also said that He (Javed Akhtar) is duty-bound to come to the court as an accused not as a complainant this time.

This summon is in the matter of a case of insult and criminal intimidation against the famous lyricist Akhtar.