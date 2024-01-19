Money markets to remain shut on Jan 22, announces RBI

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the money markets will remain closed on January 22 in view of Ram Temple Consecration ceremony.

RBI said that as the Maharashtra government has declared January 22 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on January 22.

It said that the settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e. January 23.

Meanwhile, many states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other have declared government holiday on the day of Ram Temple Consecration ceremony. At the same time, same of the states have declared half-day on the grand occasion.

At the same time, today the face of Ram Lalla’s idol has been unveiled.