Morbi bridge collapse case: SC refuses to cancel bail of key accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has refused to cancel the order passed by the Gujarat High Court granting bail to a key accused of the 2022 Morbi bridge collapse incident.

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S.V.N. Bhatti dismissed the plea filed by a tragedy victims association challenging the grant of bail to key accused identified as Dineshkumar Dave.

Dineshkumar Dave was a manager of the Oreva Company which was responsible for the bridge’s operation and maintenance.

On November 2023, Gujarat High Court granted bail to Dave by saying that he was following the instructions of the Managing Director of the company and was not involved in the decision making process. However, the bench of Justice Nirzar S. Desai had ordered the accused to not enter into Rajkot and Morbi districts till the trial is over without prior permission of the Sessions Judge except for attending the court proceedings.

The Morbi bridge collapse incident occurred in October 30, 2022 in which over 135 people lost their lives.