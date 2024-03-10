Mercedes driver runs over minor girl in parking lot in Surat, Incident caught on CCTV

Surat: A Mercedes car driver ran over a minor girl at a parking lot in Gujarat’s Surat, leaving the kid severely injured. The incident occurred in the Royal Titanium building’s basement parking and was captured on CCTV camera.

As per the CCTV visuals, the man is seen approaching his Mercedes car while the kid is seen playing in the parking lot. The Mercedes driver then reverses the car in order to get out of the parking lot, however, he runs over the minor kid, leaving the toddler severely injured.

The kid was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and presently undergoing treatment. Her condition of the toddler is reported to be critical due to the severity of injuries.

Based on the CCTV footage, a police complaint has been filed against the Mercedes driver by the child’s mother. However, the accused has not been arrested yet.

Further detailed reports into the matter are underway.

Earlier, a man died after being hit by truck in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Parapokhari Chakk in Basudevpur of the district.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Bapi Mahunta of Basudevpur. Following the incident, the locals have initiated agitation by burning tyre demanding compensation for the loss of life.

After receiving information about the incident, police have reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.