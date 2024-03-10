Bihar money laundering case: Lalu Yadav’s close aide arrested

Patna: The close aide of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav, sand mining mafia Subash Yadav, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The arrest was commenced after ED raided his premises in Bihar in connection with a money laundering case.

According to reports, the ED raided six premises linked to Subhash Yadav on Saturday. The officials also raided his close associates involved in illegal sand mining.

Reportedly, Rs 2.30 crore and incriminating documents were seized from Yadav’s residence in Danapur during the raid. Following the raid, the sand mining mafia was arrested on Saturday night.

The ED has initiated a Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation based on 20 FIRs registered by Bihar Police. The FIRs has been registered against M/S Broadsons Commodities PVT Ltd (BCPL) in allegation of being engaged in illegal mining and sale of sand without using e-challans.

It is worth mentioning that Subash Yadav is one of the key members of BCPL. Reportedly, during the investigation, it was revealed that proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 161 crore have been generated by the illegal sale of sand.

Earlier, the ED had arrested Radha Charan Sah and his son in connection with this case.

Notably, Subhash Yadav is also one of the members of RJD. He contested the elections from the Chhatra Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand on an RJD ticket in 2019. His residence was earlier raided by the Income Tax Department.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Also Read: Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns Weeks Before Lok Sabha Polls