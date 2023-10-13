Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory near Udyog Nagar in Delhi

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in West Delhi on Friday, a fire department official said, adding that so far no casualties have been reported.

Sharing the details, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at the plastic factory near Udyog Nagar metro station was received at 6:01 a.m.

“Total 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

“So far no casualty reported and fire operation is going on,” Garg added.

This comes just a day after another fire broke out in a factory in the Peera Garhi area of Udyog Nagar on Thursday.

