Massive fire breaks out at Delhi factory

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Peeragarhi area on Thursday morning, a fire department official said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident, he added.

Sharing the details, Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said that a call regarding a blaze was received at around 4 a.m.

“The fire was reported in a factory located near Peeragarhi metro station, Udyog Nagar. As many as 33 firefighting units were pressed into service. The fire has been brought into control,” said Garg.

Also Read: 13 Killed After Fire Breaks Out At Cracker Shop In Bengaluru