Good news for vacationers! Airtel expands its network coverage across Leh and Ladakh

One of the major telecom service providers in India, Airtel has expanded its network coverage across Leh and Ladakh in India. This comes at a time when we are at the peak of summer and are planning for a vacation in hilly areas of the country.

“We are thrilled to enhance our network experience for the customers in the Leh and Ladakh region. We are certain that this travel season, our customers will enjoy the power of ubiquitous access to high-speed data that will open up a wide range of new opportunities and experiences in these iconic locations,” said Adarsh Verma, COO- Jammu & Kashmir, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has mentioned that its network now covers over 40 zones within the territory of Ladakh. This ensures that the residents of the area and the travelers going to the reagion will enjoy reliable high speed network.

Key tourist destinations in Leh, that get high speed connectivity include Durbook, Tangstae, Pengong Lake, Hall of Fame, Magnetic Hill, Sangam (Indus and Zanskar River), Diskit, and Turtok. Airtel’s state-of-the-art infrastructure offers the visitors an unparalleled access to high-speed internet while travelling through breathtaking landscapes.

The high speed Airtel connectivity can also be felt at Chang-La-Pass, Gurdwara Pathar Sahib, Lamayuru Monastery, Moon Land, Alchi & Likir Monastery, Khardung-La-Pass, Hunder etc., where travelers can enjoy with social buzz.

What does it mean for travellers?

If you are traveling to Leh and Ladakh for a vacation or for a bike ride/ car trip you no longer have to worry about the network. The network will be excellent and you will be well connected to your loved ones. You will also no longer need to be afraid of missing your favourite shows or streaming your online content. As we are getting 5G at some places, we are eligible for unlimited downloads.