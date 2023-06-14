Nation

Massive Fire breaks out at Kolkata airport, short-circuit suspected

A fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata late on Friday evening, causing panic among people.

By IANS 0
Fire breaks out at Kolkata airport
Photo: IANS

Kolkata, June 14 (IANS) A fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata late on Friday evening, causing panic among people.

The fire broke out at around 9.20 p.m. at the security check counter near Gate 3A at the domestic terminal of the airport. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot which brought the fire under control.

Although no casualty or injury has been reported in the matter, the airport authorities have taken the passengers away from the security counters.

Must Read

Hyderabad student stabbed to death by Brazilian man in…

IPS, IAS among five suspended after Ajmer hotel brawl video…

Following the fire, a number of aircraft that were scheduled to depart have been kept on hold. Although the situation is under control now, the passing of the passengers through the security counters will be allowed only after the airport authorities are sure that there is no further threat of fire.

Although the airport authorities have not officially announced the reason behind the fire, sources said that in all probability, the fire broke out due to short- circuit.

Also read: IPS, IAS Among Five Suspended After Ajmer Hotel Brawl Video Goes Viral

You might also like
Nation

NDRF, authorities brace for Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Gujarat, thousands…

Nation

Watch: IndiGo passengers get pilot changed after 2 failed landing attempts

Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning, 67 trains cancelled

Nation

Nine killed, 25 injured as militants attack villagers in Manipur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans