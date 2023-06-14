IPS, IAS among five suspended after Ajmer hotel brawl video goes viral

Rajasthan: Five people, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, were suspended for allegedly manhandling hotel staff in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district.

According to officials, the suspended have been identified as Ajmer Development Authority Commissioner Giridhan, Officer on Special Duty (Gangapur City Police) Sushil Bishnoi, Patawari Narendra Singh Dahiya, Constable Mukesh Kumar, and LDC Hanuman Prasad Choudhary.

According to local media reports, the officials were returning from a farewell party that was organised for a newly posted IPS officer. They stopped outside the restaurant as they needed to use the restroom. When they asked the staff to open up, an argument between them broke out. One media report says the fight started after the IPS officer allegedly slapped a restaurant staffer for roaming around in a vest.

The IPS officer reportedly left when the restaurant employees fought back.

Seeking action, the restaurant owner has alleged in a complaint that the officer returned with some cops and thrashed their staff late on Monday night.

A case has been registered against five unidentified people following the restaurant owner’s complaint. The accused cops have been sent to the police.

The incident came to light after CCTV footage went viral on social media, where some people were seen beating and intimidating employees of the hotel. According to reports, the incident is said to have happened on June 11.

The police said that the investigation of the case has been handed over to ADG Vigilance. “We have handed over the case investigation to ADG vigilance,” DGP Umesh Mishra was quoted as saying by PTI.

Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) chairman Dharmendra Rathore received a memorandum from the Rajput community. The Rajput community demanded action against the police personnel. However, IPS Officer Bishnoi has rejected the allegations against him.