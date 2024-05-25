Man who posed as female professor used ‘Voice Changing App’ to rape 7 tribal girls

In a shocking incident, as many as 7 tribal girls were raped by a man who posed as female professor in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. The police have registered as many as 4 cases in connection to the incident and probe is underway.

According to reports by Indian Express, the man was identified as Brajesh Prajapati (30) and has been using a voice-changing app to pose as a college professor. He lured the girls by offering them scholarships and then committed the heinous crime. The crimes were reported between January and May of 2024, mentioned the report.

Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma in his statement said,”We have arrested the accused, Brajesh Prajapati, and two other men, who assisted him by providing the phone number of the first victim,” reported Indian Express. “The accused used a voice-changing application that is available on the app store and used that to change his voice to a female college professor to target these women,” added the Sidhi Superintendent of Police.

The accused intentionally targeted girls from tribal community who belonged to financially weak families. According to police, four women have come forward and the accused has confessed the crime. In one case the accused has raped a woman and her minor sister by luring them into a forested region A POCSO Act has been invoked against the accused, mentioned the police in its statement.

The police informed that the accused worked as a labourer and he learnt about the voice calling application by following videos on streaming platform YouTube. He took the help of co-accused Rahul Prajapati and Sandeep Prajapati for committing the crime. The accused called the victims to an isolated spot in the forest area and raped them in an abandoned house that belonged to his family.

