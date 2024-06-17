Speeding bus rams into auto-rickshaw in Nagpur, 2 jawans killed, 7 injured

Nagpur: At least two jawans were killed while seven others including six jawans were left injured after a speeding bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Nagpur of Maharashtra.

The accident occurred near the Kanhan River bridge on Sunday evening. The jawans from the Guards Regiment Centre in Kamptee were en route for shopping in the auto-rickshaw when the bus collided with them resulting in the accident.

Following the incident, the locals pulled out the soldiers who were trapped inside the auto. They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw was completely crushed in the accident and reduced to mere scraps.

According to reports, one Vighnesh and Dheeraj Rai died on the spot, while in Pradhan, Kumar P, Shekhar Jadhav, Arvind, Murugan, and Nagaratnam were severely injured. They are presently undergoing treatment and are said to be in critical condition.

The driver of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Shankar Kharakban is also seriously injured in the incident. On receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.