2 Naxalites gunned down by security force in Jappemarka forest of Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: At least two Naxalites were gunned down by the security force during an Exchange of Fire (EoF) between the ultras and police in the forest of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. The incident took place in the Jappemarka forest and Kamkanar forest under Mirtur Police Station limits. It was informed in an X post by ANI today.

As per reports, about two hours ago it had been reported that exchange of fire was going on between the security forces and Maoists in the forest of Chhattisgarh. A few minutes ago it was known that the security forces gunned down at least two Maoists.

Besides, a large cache of weapons and Mao materials were also seized from the spot. The seizure list includes weapons, wireless sets, stooges, Maoist uniforms, medicines, propaganda materials of the banned Maoist organization, literature and other daily use materials. Intensive searching is still underway in the area, informed Bijapur Police.