Man kills four members of his family in Delhi’s Palam

Delhi: In a shocking incidents, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his parents, sister and grandmother at their residence in Palam of Delhi. The incident took place late at night on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested by the police.

As per reports, the man had a fight with the family members over some issues. The man is allegedly said to be a drug addict. A man living nearby their house called the police after a loud scream was heard. The police immediately rushed to the house where they found four bodies in the house.

According to information, the accused who has been identified as Keshav tried to escape but was caught by the caller and the neighbours. They handed him over to the police.

As said by the police, the incident took place at around 10:30 pm at night. The police got a call from one of the neighbour and reached the spot immediately. The police has arrested the accused.

It is to be noted that, the accused has been booked fro murder and the police is investigating more regarding the matter.