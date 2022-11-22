4 killed in firing incident on Assam-Meghalaya border, internet services suspended

Shillong: At least four people, including three people from West Jaintia Hills and an Assam forest guard were killed on Tuesday in a police firing following a clash in a village located in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district near the Meghalaya border.

The forest department officials intercepted a truck that was transporting illegal wood from Mukro village of the district at around 3 am, informed Imdad Ali, Superintendent of Police of West Karbi Anglong.

While the forest guards approached the truck to seize the illegal consignment, it accelerated trying to flee.

The guards opened fire and punchered the tyre of the vehicle. Three people, including the driver and handyman of the vehicle, were apprehended, but others managed to flee from the scene.

The forest officials then informed the nearest police station at Zirikending and requested for additional forces.

According to the police, when a team reached there, a huge number of people from Meghalaya ‘gheraoed’ them with sharp weapons.

“The angry mob demanded the release of those arrested. The police team had to open fire to control the violent mob. A forest home guard and three members of the Khasi community were killed in the firing,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the scene.

Later, the Meghalaya government has suspended mobile internet services in seven districts of the state following a firing incident in Mukroh area of West Jaintia Hills District where four people were killed. The mobile internet services have been suspended in seven districts for 48 hours starting from 22 November.