Man falls sick after eating stale cake in Noida

New Delhi: A customer reportedly fell ill after consuming aloo tikki and french fries in Noida. In another case, a man reportedly fell ill after consuming stale cake from the bakery.

“…We got a complaint on the portal against McDonald’s. The customer fell ill after consuming aloo tikki and french fries. We have taken action in this regard and taken samples of palm oil, cheese and mayonnaise…In another case, a complaint came against Theobroma bakery where someone fell ill (in Noida) after consuming stale cake from the bakery…We took a sample of the pineapple cake and sent it to the laboratory…If the product fails in the report then a case will be registered…” said Archana Dheeran, Assistant Commissioner (Food) FDA Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP.