Man dies by setting fire on self over wife’s ‘fifth’ marriage in Madhya Pradesh

Indore: A man succumbed to burn injuries after he set fire on himself following a dispute with his wife over her fifth marriage in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Sunil Lohani was the fourth husband of the lady. He got married to the woman in 2018, however, due to dispute, the woman returned back to her parents house.

Reportedly, the woman also filed a case of dowry harassment against Lohani. Meanwhile, Suni Lohani shot a video of him taking the extreme step and circulated it on social media with a suicide note. He mentioned that he was upset with his wife getting married for the fifth time.

He reported doused himself with petrol before setting himself ablaze in the Juni area last week. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera. Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital with severe burn injuries. However, Lohani succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

After receiving information about the incident, the police have initiated a probe into the matter.