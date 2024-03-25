Man dies after drowning at Mahim Beach in Mumbai

Nation
By Himanshu
drowning at Mahim Beach in Mumbai
Representational Image
0

Mumbai: A man died after drowning at the Mahim Beach in Mumbai of Maharashtra on Monday. While two others could be rescued one is being treated at the hospital. ANI reported this in an X post today based on a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per reports, one person died after drowning at the Mahim Beach. Two others were rescued. One of the victims is getting treated at the Hinduja hospital.

Besides, one more person is still missing. A rescue mission was started following the mishap. However, the rescue operations had to be halted due to bad weather. The operation will be continued tomorrow, BMC said in a statement.

Also read: Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate’s Disgusting Post On Kangana Sparks Row, Bollywood…

Himanshu 6133 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.