Man dies after drowning at Mahim Beach in Mumbai

Mumbai: A man died after drowning at the Mahim Beach in Mumbai of Maharashtra on Monday. While two others could be rescued one is being treated at the hospital. ANI reported this in an X post today based on a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Besides, one more person is still missing. A rescue mission was started following the mishap. However, the rescue operations had to be halted due to bad weather. The operation will be continued tomorrow, BMC said in a statement.