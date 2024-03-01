Madrasa student spit on, beaten for Rs 100 theft in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old student was beaten and spitted on for allegedly stealing a watch of Rs 100 at a Madrasa in Maharashtra.

The student, a native of Surat was enrolled at the Jamia Burhanul Uloom Madrasa in Aurangabad. The news came after the teenager allegedly stole an automatic watch from a nearby shop and the entire theft was captured on CCTV.

Upon discovering the theft, the shopkeeper filed a complaint and also he recovered the stolen item.

The cleric at the Madrasa identified as Maulana Syed Omar Ali gave him a brutal punishment by stripping him half-naked, and ordered his fellow students to beat and spit on him at the Madrasa.

The entire incident was captured in camera and the footage reached the victim’s family. The relatives of the victim immediately registered a complaint with the local police.

A case was registered against the cleric and was booked under the Minor students Protection Act.