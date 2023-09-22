Group clash at coaching centre in Puri of Odisha, student beaten up

Puri: There has allegedly been a group cash in Puri district of Odisha in which a student has been beaten up badly, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the CCTV footage of a miscreant breaking into the educational institution and beating up an ex-student of the coaching center in Gundagiri has become viral.

Such an incident allegedly took place at a coaching center in Dattatota under Puri Kumbharpada police station limits, said sources.

The owner of the institution kept the incident under wraps for fear of defamation. After the video went viral, the city DSP started investigating the incident into the incident, said reliable reports in this matter.

The incident took place on the Ganesh Puja day. As they could not find a student inside the coaching center, they behaved indecently as seen clearly in the CCTV footage.

After asking for identification and protesting, a former student was dragged and thrashed in the middle of the road, said reports.

Also Read: Major Protest By Anganwadi Workers Outside Odisha Assembly