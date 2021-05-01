Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week: Kejriwal

By WCE 5
delhi lockdown
New Delhi: Deserted view of ITO roads during the one week lockdown imposed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 20 April, 2021.(Photo:Wasim sarvar/IANS)

New Delhi: Amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced to extend the lockdown in the city for one more week.

Earlier on April 26, the Chief Minister had extended the week-long lockdown in the national capital till May 3.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, “Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week.”

The national capital has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases since the past few weeks. As per the data received on Saturday morning, the city recorded over 27,000 new cases and 375 deaths in the past 24 hours – the 13th straight day when Delhi reported more than 20,000 cases a day.

(IANS)

Also read: 8 Covid Patients Dead Due To Oxygen Shortage In Delhi
You might also like
State

Ayurvedic Medical Officers Recruitment 2021 Notification Released; Check Details

Nation

8 Covid Patients Dead Due To Oxygen Shortage In Delhi

Nation

More Than 79Lakh Doses Of Vaccine Available With States, UTs

Nation

Government Extends Timeline Of Income Tax Compliances Due To Covid-19

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.