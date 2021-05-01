New Delhi: As many as eight Covid patients died on Saturday afternoon at Batra Hospital in Delhi due to low supply of oxygen.

Among the eight deceased patients, one was the doctor of Batra hospital itself.

According to the hospital officials, the hospital ran out of oxygen at around for more than half an hour as the re-supply tankers arrived late at the hospital.

Reportedly, this is the second time in a week where Batra Hospital has ran out of medical oxygen. Few days ago, the hospital received a last-minute re-supply that arrived minutes after its supply ran out.

Earlier, 20 people admitted in the critical care unit of Jaipur Golden hospital and 25 Covid-19 patients in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) died due to oxygen shortage.