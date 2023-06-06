International cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka flagged off

Chennai: India flagged off its first international cruise ship from Chennai to Sri Lanka. The MV Empress, with as many as 750 passengers. This cruise will visit three ports in Sri Lanka during its five-day cruise.

The Central Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, said, according to an official statement, “With our rich heritage and culture around our coastal region, the potential of cruise tourism in India is immense.”

He further added that the launch has made travel affordable and easy access to world-class cruise services a reality. The cruise shall allowing passengers to experience and savour opulent facilities, entertainment, and magnificent views.

The MV Empress cruise has a capacity to accommodate 3,000 passengers. The cruise will have stops at Hambantota, Trincomalee, and Kankesanturei in Sri Lanka. The tour packages include bookings for two nights, three nights, four nights, and five nights, with prices starting at ₹86,383 for two persons.

Guests on the cruise ship can play casino games on board once the cruise enters international waters. The government intends to build three new international cruise ports by 2024.

Cruise ships are expected to rise to a shocking 1100 by 2047. There are also plans to add routes to India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Myanmar.