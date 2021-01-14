Indian Railways Made Big Announcement About Special Trains; Check Details Here

The Indian Railways has approved the operation of special trains in view of the Magh Mela being organized in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Magh Special trains will be run from Uttarakhand from 14 January to 11 March. These trains have been operated to ensure that the devotees coming to attend this fair, which is being held in the midst of Corona epidemic, do not have any problem.

The North Central Railway has informed through tweet that ‘reserved’ fair special trains will be operated by North Central Railway for the convenience of passengers during the Magh Mela-2021 held at Prayagraj, the holy land of Sangam.’



Devotees will reach Prayagraj Junction by taking these trains to take a dip in the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Sangam. In view of this, arrangements have been made at Prayagraj Junction.

Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, it has been decided to run eight-eight trip fair train between Prayagraj to Satna of North Central Railway. This train will be fully reserved.

