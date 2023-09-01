Indian Navy’s Seventh Stealth Frigate ‘Mahendragiri’ Launched

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced the successful launch of the Indian Navy’s seventh Stealth Frigate, named ‘Mahendragiri,’ as part of Project 17A. The launch ceremony took place on Friday at the wet basins of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

‘Mahendragiri’ will join its three sister ships at MDL for further outfitting activities and equipment trials in preparation for delivery and commissioning.

These Project 17A Frigates represent an advanced class of warships, building upon the success of the Project 17 (Shivalik Class) Frigates. They feature enhanced stealth capabilities, advanced weapons and sensors, and platform management systems.

Currently, seven Project 17A Frigates are in various stages of construction at MDL and GRSE (Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd.). The successful design and construction of these advanced stealth frigates underscore the capabilities of the Warship Design Bureau and the Indian Navy’s commitment to technologically advanced naval assets.

The launch of ‘Mahendragiri’ marks a significant boost to India’s indigenous engineering capabilities, reducing the country’s reliance on foreign suppliers and promoting self-reliance in defense production. Over 75% of the orders for equipment and systems for Project 17A ships have been placed with indigenous firms, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

This development has also had a positive impact on economic development, employment generation, and the growth of MSMEs and ancillary industries in India.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other dignitaries attended the launch ceremony. The Vice President expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the achievements of the Warship Design Bureau and the Naval Teams, emphasizing the significance of ‘Mahendragiri’ in India’s maritime history.