International Space Station will be visible to naked eyes in Chennai on this date, Check details

Chennai: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have revealed that the International Space Station (ISS) will be visible with your naked eyes in the month of May at Chennai.

According to NASA, one can see the space station in Chennai from May 8th to May 23. Reportedly, the ISS was visible for seven minutes on May 10th at 7:09 pm. The ISS appeared 10° above SW and disappeared 10° above NNE.

Likewise, the ISS was visible at 5.02 am today for nearly six minutes. If you missed it, then you can see it on May 12 (tomorrow) at 4.14 am for nearly four minutes. Tomorrow, the ISS will appear at 10° above N and will disappear at 10° above E.

Similarly, the International Space Station will also be visible on May 13 and 14 at 5:00 am and 4:14 am, respectively. It will be visible for six minutes on May 13 and for three minutes on May 14th.

It is worth mentioning here that the International Space Station (ISS) is a large space station assembled and maintained in low Earth orbit by a collaboration of five space agencies and their contractors: NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). The ISS is the largest space station ever built. Its primary purpose is to perform microgravity and space environment experiments.