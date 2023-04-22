India logs over 12,193 fresh Covid cases, active tally at 67,556

New Delhi: India on Saturday has reported 12,193 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with this, the number of active cases in the country is 67,556, according to the Union health ministry data updated.

The total number of active cases were reported on Friday were 11,692.

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.66 per cent, the ministry said.

The death toll has reached to 5,31,300 with 42 fatalities including 10 reconicled by Kerala, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am.

In the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries stands at 4,42,83,021. while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

