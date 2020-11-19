Indian Army
Representational image

India carries out ‘pinpoint strikes’ on terror launch pads in PoK: Reports

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Indian security forces have carried out “pin-point strikes” on suspected terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to Pakistani military’s unrelenting efforts to push maximum number of terrorists into India before the onset of harsh winters, officials said on Thursday.

The “deep state” in Pakistan has tried to manage a fine balance between escaping the scrutiny by global anti-terror watchdog FATF and supporting terror at the same time with an aim to fuel unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, they added.

This year eight infiltration bids were foiled and 14 terrorists have been neutralised along the LoC, according to official data.

